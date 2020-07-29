Road Trip Week: Block Island

(Mass Appeal) – Road Trip week took us to the picturesque Block Island, an island 9 miles off the coast of Rhode Island. Jessica Willi, executive director of the Block Island Tourism Council, joined us to talk about why it’s a great summer destination.

Willi said there are many ways to get to Block Island, with ferries leaving from points in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York.

With stunning cliffs, trails to bike and scenic beaches, Block Island is great for a day trip, but even better if you carve out a few days to see it all.