Road Trip Week: Head to Boston and hit the Freedom Trail

(Mass Appeal) – Explore historic Boston on The Freedom Trail, a 2.5 red brick trail that explores 16 historical sites and takes you through Boston neighborhoods that are full of color and life. Freedom Trail Foundation Executive Director Suzanne Taylor joined us with details.

According to Taylor, the Freedom Trail begins in America’s first public park – the Boston Common. Historic stops along the way include Paul Revere’s House, the Bunker Hill Monument, and the USS Constitution (also known as Old Iron Sides).

There are daily tours that are led by knowledgeable guides in historic dress. For the most current information, visit TheFreedomTrail.org.