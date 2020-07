(Mass Appeal) – You can’t hit the road without snacks! Registered dietitian Jen Belanger joined us with delicious ideas to keep everyone satisfied during a long drive.

First Belanger showed us how to make peanut butter popcorn granola, featuring toasted quinoa. Then she suggested dried fruits and cut cheese sticks.

Finally, rinse chickpeas, season them up and then roast for a crunchy and delicious snack!