Road Trip Week: Rent an RV and explore these scenic routes

(Mass Appeal) – What’s big in travel right now? Hitting the open road with an RV! Nationally recognized travel expert Jeanne Tornatore joined us with scenic routes and more.

First, Tornatore suggested the “Local History Drive”, traveling the gorgeous coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts through Newport, Providence, New Bedford, and the Cape. Next, the “North Scenic Seacoast Drive” that takes you from Portsmouth, NH to Portland, ME.

A “Mountain & Lake Byways” tour is beautiful, said Tornatore, coasting the roads from Killington to Burlington, VT.

For people with a little more time, Tornatore said Shenandoah National Park is a must-see and great in an RV.