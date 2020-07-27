Road Trip Week: Springfield Museums and Basketball Hall of Fame

(Mass Appeal) – It’s Road Trip Week on Mass Appeal! All week long we’ll give you travel inspiration from around New England. If you’re looking to stay close to home, perhaps consider a day trip to Downtown Springfield?

You can visit 5 different museums with one ticket at The Springfield Museums. Art lovers will find lots of visual delights at The D’Amour Fine Arts Museum. The Museum of Natural History features galleries filled with dinosaurs, animal mounts, live animals and curiosities to explore. The Wood Museum houses exhibits and artifacts about the history of Springfield. One of the world’s largest cloisonne displays outside of Asia is housed in the George Walter Vincent Smith art museum. The newest addition to the Springfield Museums is the Amazing World of Dr. Suess where children and adults alike can look at the life and work of the beloved book author and illustrator.

The museums are located at 21 Edwards Street in Springfield. For more information, visit springfieldMuseums.org.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is one of the most visited attractions in downtown Springfield. 40,000 square feet of space houses historical artifacts and modern exhibits paying tribute to the past, present, and future of basketball.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is located at 1000 Hall of Fame Avenue in Springfield. For more information, visit HoopHall.com.