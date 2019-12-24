Roasted Christmas goose with potatoes and Brussels sprouts

(Mass Appeal) – Chef Mick Corduff, co-owner and executive chef of The Delaney House, joined us to make a roasted Christmas goose, complete with red skin potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

Corduff brined the bird for 24 hours before roasting it with the potatoes. He made a sausage and potato stuffing and a lovely gravy studded with apricots and dried cranberries.

Holiday Roast Goose

Brine:

2 pints of water

1 quart of apple cider

1/2 cup Kosher salt

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon peppercorns

1 tablespoon rosemary

1 tablespoon thyme

Boil water and add sugar and salt until dissolved. Add herbs and then remove from heat and cool. When cool, add the apple cider and set aside.

Make small punctures with the knife in the breast meat before adding to the brine. After keeping the bird in the brine for 24 hours, remove and stuff the goose with one apple, one orange, and onions. Puncture the skin with a toothpick along the bottom of the breast and rub the bird with extra virgin olive oil. Season the bird with salt and pepper. Place the bird breast down on the baking rack and bake at 425 for 20-30 minutes. Remove from oven and carefully flip over. Reduce the oven temperature to 325 and continue to bake from 1 and 1/2 to 2 hours or until an internal temperature of 165. Remove from the oven and let it rest for 10-15 minutes prior to carving.

Red skin potatoes

3 pounds halved baby red skin potatoes

1 onion

Extra virgin olive oil

Rosemary sprig

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup of butter

Wash the potatoes and allow to drain well. Peel the onion and quarter. Place in a baking dish. Season with extra virgin olive oil, rosemary sprig, salt and pepper. Roast at 350 for 45 minutes to 1 hour depending on your oven or until tender. Remove from oven, add butter and toss.

Brussels sprouts

2 pounds of Brussels sprouts

1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut Brussels sprouts in half and blanch in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain and shock in ice water. Place in a baking dish and season with extra virgin olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper. Roast at 350 -375 depending on your oven for 30 – 45 minutes or until golden and starting to crisp.