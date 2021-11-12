Roasted spicy chickpeas and almonds

(Mass Appeal) – We are kicking off our Friday in the kitchen with Ashley Tresoline of Bella Foodie who is going to show us healthy snack everyone can munch on before the turkey hits the table!

Ingredients:

1 15 oz can chickpeas (low-sodium)

3/4 cup almonds or cashews, or your favorite nut or combo

2 tbs. olive oil

3/4 tsp. sea salt

2 tsp. of the spice mix (see below.)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 and set out a baking sheet lined with parchment or silicone pad.

Drain chickpeas well. Rinse well with water and thoroughly drain.

Once drained well, spread the chickpeas out on a clean, absorbent towel and use your hands to gently roll and dry the chickpeas. Some of the skins should start coming off. You can opt to peel all of the chickpeas – which can help for extra crispiness! Or simply remove the skins that come off. Transfer the chickpeas to a mixing bowl and top with 1tbs. oil and salt. Mix well to combine. Bake for a total of 35-45 minutes or until golden brown and dry/crispy to the touch. Turn the pan around and shake the chickpeas around at the halfway point for even cooking. Remove from oven and toss with seasoning mix, while still warm. Then let cool 5-10 minutes – they will continue crisping as they cool. To store, place in a storage container or jar and do not tightly cover. Instead, crack the lid. These are best on the first day, but they will last for 4-5 days at room temperature. Alternatively, seal well and freeze for up to 6 weeks.

Nuts:

Toss ¾ cup nuts with 1 tbs. olive oil, a pinch of sea salt, and half the spice mix. Bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet for 12-15 minutes. I add mine the last few minutes the chickpeas bake so they are all nice and warm together.

Spice Mix:

¼ tsp. chipotle powder

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

1/8 tsp. cumin powder

1/8 tsp. coconut sugar

In a small bowl mix together all the spices until well combined. Toss on warmed chickpeas and roasted nuts.