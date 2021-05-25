Roasted sweet potato bean salad for heart and G.I. health

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re planning on hosting, or attending, a Memorial Day barbeque this weekend, why not prepare a refreshing dish that is not only delicious but very healthy? Eliana Terry, a clinical dietician with Baystate Noble Hospital shares this recipe.
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
25 mins
Total Time
35 mins
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
- 1 lb sweet potatoes (2 small or one large)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 15 oz. can kidney beans rinsed and drained
- 1 15 oz. can black beans rinsed and drained
- 1 15 oz. can whole kernel corn rinsed and drained
- 1 small red onion chopped
- 4 tbsp cilantro
For the dressing:
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons of honey or maple syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Peel sweet potato(es). Cut into ½” cubes
- Drizzle olive oil over potatoes. Season with salt, pepper and cumin. Toss gently to coat.
- Roast for 20 to 23 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.
- In a large salad bowl, combine corn, black beans, chopped red onion, kidney beans and potatoes.
- In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together all the dressing ingredients. Pour over salad and gently toss.
- Serve right away or cover and store in fridge for up to 4 days.
Recipe Notes:
- This dish is very colorful and flavorful, can be made with any bean type you prefer or have handy (pink beans, white beans, black eyed peas and even lentils or quinoa work great)
- Other than being used as a side, this dish can be used as a salad topper, in a wrap, or as a dip
- It may help to save some of the dressing for just before serving if it is being kept in the fridge overnight
- If you’re not an onion fan, this dish also works well with chives, celery or another veggie you have on hand à great as a “fridge dump”
Nutrition Notes:
- This dish is naturally vegan (if made with syrup), gluten-free for those with Celiac disease or gluten intolerance
- The 12g protein per serving that dish provides is entirely plant based, which has been shown to improve heart health when replacing animal proteins a few times per week
This dish is an excellent source of fiber mostly because of the beans, which aid in GI and heart health