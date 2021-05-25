Roasted sweet potato bean salad for heart and G.I. health

BOSTON (Mass.gov) — Governor Charlie Baker will file legislation to extend certain emergency measures currently in place via executive orders that are set to expire on June 15 when the State of Emergency will be rescinded. Most restrictions, including limitations placed on businesses, will be rescinded effective May 29 as Massachusetts nears the goal of vaccinating four million residents.

This legislation proposes to extend measures providing for a temporary suspension of certain open meeting law requirements, special permits for expanded outside dining at restaurants, and billing protections for COVID-19 patients. When the State of Emergency ends, these orders will expire, and temporarily extending these measures will allow for time to transition. Extending these measures, which were instituted by executive order, requires legislation.