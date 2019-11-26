Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon working to break new records in support of Open Pantry

(Mass Appeal) – Food donations for Open Pantry were pouring in at the Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. We spoke with Steve Nagle, John O’Brien and Mike Baxendale about this effort, how it’s grown, and what it means to the community.

According to the Rock 102 crew who spearheads this effort, it’s wonderful to see such overwhelming support from people and organizations. There’s even a competition among local schools to see who can bring in the most donations.

Terry Maxey, director of Open Pantry, said it means so much to him, especially this time of year, to see all this food coming in. People interested in donating should bring non-perishable items, especially canned vegetables and proteins like frozen turkeys.

Paul Lambert, director of enshrinement and community involvement for the Basketball Hall of Fame, said the Hall of Fame has been supporting this event for 10 years and loves to welcome all audiences to come down and donate – and even check out the museum.

Mayflower Marathon donations are being accepted at the Basketball Hall of Fame, right off of 91 until Wednesday at 10 a.m. Come on down and donate!