Rock out to 80’s music at the 1st Annual Family Picnic to benefit For the Love of Good

For The Love of Good Foundation helps those in our neighborhoods and also internationally through efforts in Haiti. You can support their mission at their 1st Family Annual Picnic. Here to tell us about the organization and the family-friendly picnic is Kevin Joslyn.

The picnic will be held on June 9th from 12-5 PM at 244 Fuller Rd, Chicopee. It features music by Aquanett, Food, Raffles, Horseshoes, T-shirts, 50/50 Raffle, Bounce Houses, Clown, Games and more. Tickets are $20 for adults and kids 13 and under are free. You can buy tickets at the door. For more information, visit www.ForTheLoveofGoodFoundation.org.