(Mass Appeal) – Each year, the Mayflower Marathon runs for 52 consecutive hours, accepting donations for the Springfield Open Pantry. The broadcast started at 5:30am on Monday, November 22nd and will conclude at 10am on Wednesday, November 24th.

You can make your donation in person at the Basketball Hall of Fame, in the South lot, through 10am on Wednesday. Representatives from the Open Pantry will also be on site accept monetary contributions.