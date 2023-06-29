(MASS APPEAL) – We visited Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield, your grilling headquarters for anything you may need for you summer BBQ’s, and spoke with the Liberty Street General Manager, Louis Coutrau, to learn everything you need to know about grilling whether it be for your upcoming 4th of July celebrations or all year long.

Rocky’s is your destination for grilling – largest selection of the best grilling brands available:

Grills from Weber – dependable, versatile grills. Available in gas, charcoal or electric

Traeger Wood Pellet Grills. Complex flavors from the variety of Wood pellet smokers and grills from Traeger. Excellent temperature control. Great for smoking

Big Green Egg ceramic grills and smokers

Ooni Pizza ovens take family pizza nights or barbecues to another level. These ovens come in a variety of fuel options. They heat to 900 degrees in as little as 15 minutes, and can fully cook a pizza in just 90 seconds.

Take your barbecue to the next level with sauces and rubs from Rocky’s. Traditional and exotic flavors to add a new twist to your 4th of July Barbecue.

Accessories round out your grilling experience. Every Brand offers full line of accessories to add to the grilling experience. Rocky’s also provides key services to make sure your grill is ready, including knife sharpening in select stores, propane refills or exchanges

Get free assembly, delivery and fuel with every grill purchase over $399 at Rocky’s.

Flavor Fest 4th of July BBQ Party

Saturday, July 1st from 11-2PM for our 4th of July BBQ Party Rocky’s will be featuring demos, expert lawn and garden help and the latest in grills and outdoor power equipment for your backyard at their Liberty Street location, 1381 Liberty Street, Springfield.

You can also enter for your chance to win a Weber 28″ Standalone Griddle. See the in-store sweepstakes for more information.

Sponsored by: Rocky’s Ace Hardware