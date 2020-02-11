Romance Week: A pot pie guaranteed to win over hearts

(Mass Appeal) – It’s Romance Week on Mass Appeal and Kitty Johndrow of the Freckled Fox Cafe in Florence joined us with her recipe for chicken pot pie, a favorite of her husband of 38 years. What makes this recipe extra special is the cranberry-orange sauce that is served on the side.

“My Heart Belongs to You” Chicken Pot Pie

Potatoes, diced and peeled

Carrots, peeled and sliced

Yellow onion, chopped

Celery, chopped

Frozen peas

Butter, cubed

All-purpose flour

Salt & pepper

Dried thyme

Unsalted chicken broth or stock

Whole milk

Chicken cubed and cooked

9-inch pie crust

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F Place potatoes, carrots, and celery in a large saucepan, add water and bring to boil, reduce heat and let cook for 8-10 minutes or until a tender/crisp consistency, drain and set aside. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat, careful not to scorch. Add onions, cook until tender. Stir in flour and seasonings until blended well. Gradually stir in to skillet the broth and milk to form a “gravy”. Bring to boil, stirring constantly about 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir into gravy mixture; chicken, peas, carrots, potatoes and celery. Mix and remove from heat. Pour chicken and vegetable gravy mixture into 9-inch pie dish. Place rolled out piecrust over filling, form piecrust fluting and sealing edges. Cut slits in top of piecrust to help release steam while baking. Embellish with extra pieces of raw piecrust if desired. Place filled pie dish with fluted crust in refrigerator, for 8-15 minutes to let pie dough rest prior to baking (to reduce chances of slumping crust during baking). Bake pot pie for 35-40 minutes in 425 degree F oven or until crust is slightly browned. Let stand out of oven for 15 minutes before cutting.

Cranberry-orange sauce

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

12 oz frozen cranberries

Zest and juice of 1 medium orange

Directions

Bring water and sugar to a boil Add cranberries, return to a boil Reduce heat and boil gently for 10 minutes stirring occasionally After removing from heat add orange zest and juice, stir

Sauce can be served chunky or can be put in food processor to smooth consistency.

Store in airtight container and refrigerate until use.