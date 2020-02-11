Romance Week: Adorable Valentine’s Day crafts that stay on budget

(Mass Appeal) – The Hospice Shop in Northampton is a place you immediately associate with clothes and housewares, but our “Professional Grandma,” Katie Ross, joined us today with clever craft ideas made with some unexpected materials she found there.

Ross first showed us how to make a Valentine’s Day “tree” by spray painting a branch with white spray paint and then placing it in a vase – she found a great one at the Hospice Shop – and covering it with heart stickers.

Another good find at the Hospice Shop was some burlap-like upholstery fabric with a red accent. Ross cleverly used that to make a lovely Valentine’s Day banner.