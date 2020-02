(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking to wear a little something special for your Valentine this weekend, wear something that makes you feel confident! Malena Chipps, owner of Fancy That Antiques shares her tips on finding boudoir looks that will make you feel beautiful no matter your level of modesty.

For an inexpensive alternative to an expensive satin nightgown, consider buying a slip and dying it a new color! There are commercial dyes that work on even synthetic fabric.