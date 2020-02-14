Romance Week: Delightful shrimp, citrus, and fennel salad

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal celebrated Valentine’s Day in the kitchen by creating something delicious to share with the ones you love – a shrimp salad featuring citrus and fennel. Chef John Slattery of ChefJohnSlattery.com, joined us to demonstrate how to put this salad, full of bright and fresh flavors together.

Ingredients:

  • 4 jumbo shrimp
  • 1 head of Romaine lettuce
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 fennel bulb
  • 1 orange
  • 1 grapefruit
  • 1 tangelo or tangerine
  • 1 lime
  • 1 shallot
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • salt and pepper

