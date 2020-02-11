Romance Week: Embracing and maintaining love in your golden years

(Mass Appeal) – It’s never too late to find love – and that’s good news for older adults. Grace Barone of Keystone Commons joined us to discuss ways older adults can nuture existing relationships and even find new love.

According to Barone, older adults who are in a relationship usually have the time and the freedom to explore and discover common interests that keep the spark alive.

For those who maybe looking for love, it’s all about getting out into the community. You’ll be surprised at the relationships that can develop from volunteering, taking a class, or even spending time at your local senior center.