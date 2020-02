(Mass Appeal) - Cooking is a great way to show your love for someone, so we invited Chef Angel Cotto and Kristen McDowell from 350 Grill to join us with a simple yet delicious recipe you can make to wine and dine the one you love!

Chef Cotto made a dinner to impress with fresh and simple ingredients. Filet mignon medallions sauteed in butter with fresh asparagus and a baked potato.