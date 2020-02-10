Romance Week: How to love Valentine’s Day if you are newly divorced

(Mass Appeal) – Valentine’s Day can be one of those holidays that is hard to enjoy if you are newly divorced. Attorney and author Gabrielle Hartly joined us with tips on how to find the joy in this holiday.

According to Hartly, it’s fine to experience sadness on this day. Oftentimes you need to move through these feelings in order to experience the light on the other side.

Hartly added that it’s a great day for self-care. Do something you love to do or, if you are with your children, do something light and fun, like a craft.