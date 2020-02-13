Romance Week: Making Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re a chocolate lover but want something a little healthier, and with a twist, we spent some time in the kitchen learning how to make chocolate avocado freezer fudge.

Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen shares a recipe for this delicious twist on a fudge favorite:

Ingredients

1.75 cups semisweet vegan chocolate chips or chunks

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp refined coconut oil

1 cup mashed avocado (about 3): mash 3 avocados really well until smooth, then measure out 1 cup

Instructions

Line an 8 by 8 inch pan with parchment.

In a double boiler add the chocolate. Whisk until melted and smooth. (To make a double boiler, use a saucepan and a glass bowl that fits the saucepan. Add enough water in the pan so that there is 1-2 inch distance between the water level and the bowl bottom. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce heat to low-medium and add the chocolate to the bowl and continue)

Fold in the vanilla, salt, coconut oil and whisk again.

Fold in the mashed avocado and whisk well to mix evenly. Carefully taste and add some powdered sugar if needed. Mix well. Take off heat.

Pour the mixture in parchment lined pan and even it out with a spatula. You can now top this fudge with nuts, candy cane, coconut, whipped coconut cream or other toppings. Freeze, slice and serve, or place slices on parchment and store in the freezer again. Grab from the freezer to serve!

Store: In the freezer for up to 2 months.