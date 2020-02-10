Romance Week: Show your love for the arts at Northampton Arts Night Out

(Mass Appeal) – Downtown Northampton comes alive this Friday night for Northampton’s Arts Night Out, an evening where you can stroll through local galleries, see ice sculptures, hear music and more!

Amy Cahillane, of the Downtown Northampton Association, and Maya McLachlan, owner of the DM Gallery, joined us with details of the event, which runs from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14

Cahillane noted that although it’s a weekly event, this Friday’s arts night out coincides with Northampton’s Ice Festival, so attendees will have the opportunity watch live ice sculpting as well. For more information on Arts Night Out visit: ArtsNightsOut.org.