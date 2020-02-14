Romance Week: Spice things up with a salmon dish for two with aphrodisiac ingredients

(Mass Appeal) – Chef John Slattery of ChefJohnSlattery.com joined us to show how to make a perfect Valentine’s Day meal to get everyone in the mood – sticky salmon for two with aphrodisiac ingredients to heat things up!
Ingredients:
- 8 oz salmon filet
- 2 oz honey
- salt and pepper
- 6 stalks of asparagus
- sprig of rosemary
- 1 cup prepared black beans
- 2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 chopped avocado
- 1/2 cup chopped strawberries
- 2 oz extra virgin olive oil
- 1 milk chocolate bar
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
Directions:
Sear salmon with salt and pepper. Coat with honey and place in the oven at 450 for 8 minutes.
In saute pan, melt butter with oil add asparagus, rosemary sprig, salt and pepper. Lower the heat and cook until the asparagus is just tender.
In a mixing bowl, combine black beans, cumin, salt, pepper, and basil and stir to combine. Gently fold in strawberries and avocados and drizzle with olive oil.
In a small skillet, heat 1 tsp olive oil and gently melt the chocolate bar. Stir in the chili and cook for 1 minute.
Arrange beans on the plate, then the asparagus and top with salmon. Drizzle the entire dish with chocolate mole.