Romance Week: Spice things up with a salmon dish for two with aphrodisiac ingredients

(Mass Appeal) – Chef John Slattery of ChefJohnSlattery.com joined us to show how to make a perfect Valentine’s Day meal to get everyone in the mood – sticky salmon for two with aphrodisiac ingredients to heat things up!

Ingredients:

8 oz salmon filet

2 oz honey

salt and pepper

6 stalks of asparagus

sprig of rosemary

1 cup prepared black beans

2 tsp cumin

1/2 chopped avocado

1/2 cup chopped strawberries

2 oz extra virgin olive oil

1 milk chocolate bar

1 tsp cayenne pepper

Directions:

Sear salmon with salt and pepper. Coat with honey and place in the oven at 450 for 8 minutes.

In saute pan, melt butter with oil add asparagus, rosemary sprig, salt and pepper. Lower the heat and cook until the asparagus is just tender.

In a mixing bowl, combine black beans, cumin, salt, pepper, and basil and stir to combine. Gently fold in strawberries and avocados and drizzle with olive oil.

In a small skillet, heat 1 tsp olive oil and gently melt the chocolate bar. Stir in the chili and cook for 1 minute.

Arrange beans on the plate, then the asparagus and top with salmon. Drizzle the entire dish with chocolate mole.