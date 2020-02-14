Romance Week: Themes of Art and Love at the Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of Valentine’s Day, Mass Appeal took a trip to the Springfield Museums to explore the theme of love and art with Maggie North, acting curator of art for the Springfield Museums.

First stop at the D’Amours Museum of Fine Arts was the 17th century Dutch galleries and the exploration of motherly love in art.

Next, stop was the Friedmann Gallery of 18th Century French art, where the theme of romantic art and love was explored. North also discussed the themes of pet love in the Blake Court of 19th century art and art and nature, looking at gorgeous landscapes, many by the Hudson River School painters.

The D’Amour Museum, at the Springfield Museums, is located at 21 Edwards St. in Springfield. The phone number is 413- 263-6800. You can find more information online at SpringfieldMuseums.org.