Ronald McDonald House of Springfield 29th Annual Gala

(Mass Appeal) – For families dealing with sick children, staying in a hotel for a month as their child seeks the proper treatment can be an unexpected financial burden. Fortunately, the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield helps dozens of families every year by providing meals and a safe place to stay.

You can help the Ronald McDonald House mission by attending their 29th annual gala which takes place from 6pm to 11pm on Saturday April 4, 2020 at MGM Springfield. Visit www.rmhc-wma.org for more information.