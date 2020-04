(Mass Appeal) – This pandemic has made us realize just how important our healthcare workers are to the community. They’re working long hours and putting themselves at risk to help us beat the virus. Then, when their day is done, they worry about bringing the virus home to their families, so some have been living in their garage or even their cars.

A new organization has a better plan and on today’s show to explain is Keith Clancy, Volunteer Spokesperson for RV’s for Healthcare Heroes MA.