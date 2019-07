We are continuing our Scared Spaces series with a closer look at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Springfield.

Father Christopher Stamas told us about the rich history and some notable aspects of the church, including the icon screen, the throne, and slippers once worn by Saint Dionysios of Zakynthos.

This year the church is celebrating 150 years. For more information on St. Geroge Greek Orthodox Cathedral, visit st.georgecath.org.