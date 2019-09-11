Saddle up for this year’s Will Bike 4 Food

(Mass Appeal) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts joined us in the Studio 1A to discuss its upcoming fundraising event, Will Bike 4 Food.

The Food Bank’s Jennifer Therekelsen joined us to explain that there are four different routes, so people of varying abilities can participate – 10, 25, 50 or even 100 mile rides.

Every dollar raised in this year’s Will Bike 4 Food will provide three meals. The event takes place on Sept. 29 at the Hatfield Lions Club Pavilion in Hatfield. The after party starts at 2 p.m. For more information visit www.willbike4food.org.