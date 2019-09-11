Breaking News
Pedestrian struck, killed by school van in Amherst
Watch Live
9/11 remembrance ceremonies

Saddle up for this year’s Will Bike 4 Food

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts joined us in the Studio 1A to discuss its upcoming fundraising event, Will Bike 4 Food.

The Food Bank’s Jennifer Therekelsen joined us to explain that there are four different routes, so people of varying abilities can participate – 10, 25, 50 or even 100 mile rides.

Every dollar raised in this year’s Will Bike 4 Food will provide three meals. The event takes place on Sept. 29 at the Hatfield Lions Club Pavilion in Hatfield. The after party starts at 2 p.m. For more information visit www.willbike4food.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories