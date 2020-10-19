Safe mammograms available at Cooley Dickinson’s Breast Center

(Mass Appeal) – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to remind yourself not overlook your mammogram. Nancy King, director of Imaging Services at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, walked us through the mammogram experience and the steps the hospital is taking to keep everyone safe.

King described what having a mammogram at the Breast Center in Cooley Dickinson Hospital is like, noting that the technologist is in constant communication with the patient during the imaging process.

King also stated that the Breast Center has many wonderful services for patients, including a breast navigator who helps guide patients through the treatment process.

The Breast Center is located at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 30 Locust St. in Northampton. To make an appointment for a mammogram, please call 413-582-2200. Find additional information online at CooleyDickinson.org.

