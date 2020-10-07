Safe, social distance fun at the New England Air Museum’s Helicopter Day

(Mass Appeal) – The New England Air Museum is hosting its 3rd annual Helicopter Day this Sunday with new safety procedures to protect visitors during the pandemic. Amanda Goodheart Parks is Director of Education at the Museum, and she brings us a preview of the event.

Helicopter Day happens on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. See dozens of historic and modern helicopters from the museum’s collection on display in large, open-sided hangars with great air flow.

The New England Air Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 36 Perimeter Road in Windsor Locks, CT. Visit them online at NEAM.org or call (860) 623-3305.

Segment sponsored by New England Air Museum