(Mass Appeal) – We are starting off our show today learning how to make colorful comfort food in a bowl! Ashely Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here to show us how to make a sage and pumpkin risotto.

Ingredients:

4 cups vegetable stock

3 tbs. olive oil

1 cup, pumpkin puree

1 cup arborio rice

½ cup short cut brown rice

½ cup white wine or more stock

¼ cup pecorino-Romano cheese or parmesan cheese

3 tsp. fresh sage, chopped

2 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbs. chopped almonds

¼ panko breadcrumbs, plain

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: 2 tbs. fresh chives, chopped, lemon wedges

Directions:

Put the veggie stock in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over moderate heat, reduce heat to low, and continue to simmer gently. Heat the olive oil in a medium heavy pot over moderate heat. Add the rice and stir to coat with the oil and the rice becomes fragrant. Stir in the white wine and cook, stirring, until evaporated. Begin to add the hot broth, 1 cup at a time, stirring until the broth has been absorbed. Continue adding the broth, 1 cup at a time, until the rice is plump and tender, but still slightly soupy. Stir in pureed pumpkin and half the chopped sage. Add the cheese and stir until melted. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon the risotto into warm bowls, top with crunchy topping, and serve immediately. Optional: Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and squeeze of lemon.