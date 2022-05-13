(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a healthy and delicious fish recipe then we’ve got you covered. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is with us now to show us a different twist for salmon.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups brown rice or wild rice, cooked

1 pound wild caught salmon fillets

1 bunch broccolini, trimmed

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

3 tbs. green onions, chopped

¼ cup olive oil

1/2 lemon juiced

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. honey

½ avocado, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: sesame seeds, ½ tsp. red pepper flakes

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line two separate baking sheets with parchment paper and set 1 tray aside. Lay the salmon on one of the trays and salt and pepper. In a small bowl mix together the olive oil, less one teaspoon, the Dijon mustard, lemon juice and the honey in a bowl until well combined. Take 2 tsp. of the dressing and pour over the salmon. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until the internal temperature is 145°. While the salmon is cooking prepare the vegetables on the other sheet tray. Toss the trimmed broccolini and halved tomatoes with the remaining olive oil, season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Roast for 14 mins in the oven on the same temperature.

Heat the rice in the last few minutes before the other bowl ingredients comes out of the oven. Add a 1/4 cup of the heated rice to a bowl. Add the roasted veggies next to rice in the bowl, place the roasted salmon on top. Finish the bowl with sliced avocado, sliced green onions and sesame seeds. Drizzle the leftover dressing over the top of the whole bowl before serving.

Reminders:

Do not cross contaminate the finish with the remaining dressing.

Cook thoroughly as consuming undercooked fish can cause illness.