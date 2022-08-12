(Mass Appeal) – Everyone loves to eat a little lighter and healthier in the summer but we tend to run out of good ideas of what to make. Here with a twist on a New England classic is Ashley Tresoline of Bella Foodie.

Salmon Sandwiches “Lobster- Roll Style“

Ingredients:

1 ¾ pound organic wild caught salmon, flaked

2 ½ ribs of celery, chopped small

¾ cup Greek yogurt or skyrr

2 tbs. fresh chives, chopped

1 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

1 ½ tbs. lemon juice

Zest of half a lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

6 large rolls, lightly toasted

Optional: 1 tbs. of unsalted butter

Directions:

In a large bowl mix together the celery, Greek yogurt, chopped chives, chopped parsley (reserve a little for garnish on top of the sandwich) lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Check dressing for seasoning before folding in the salmon. Gently fold in the flaked salmon with spatula.

Butter the rolls and place on a baking sheet and toast in 350°oven for 5-7 minutes. Once toasted let cool for a minute before filling with the salmon mixture. Top with reserved chopped herbs for garnish. Serve with potato salad of chips.