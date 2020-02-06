Sample delicious chili recipes to help the Melha Sportsman Club

(Mass Appeal) – Do you love chili or do you want to earn bragging rights with your own recipe? The Melha Shriners Sportsman Club Chili Cook-off is happening this weekend. Reigning chili queen, Debra Monday and Past Potentate Ray Turrini join us with details.

Melha Shriners Sportsman Club Chili Cook-off Saturday February 8, Noon to 3 pm at Clarion Hotel, 1080 Riverdale Street, West Springfield. So You Think You Can Cook? Well, here’s a chance to put your chili where your mouth is. The Melha Shrine Sportsman Club challenges you a good old fashioned chili smack down on Saturday February 8, from Noon until 3:00 PM.

Whether you want to cook and compete or come and eat fantastic chili, you are bound to have a whole lot of fun. It’s only $20 to compete for cash prizes, trophies and the bragging rights for of the best chili in town.

General admission is $7 (with children 10yrs. & under free) which includes chili tasting and three voting ‘beans’ for the “People’s Choice Award”. Additional voting ‘beans’ are available for purchase to promote your favorite chili. There will be beverages and hot dogs for ‘chili dogs’ available for sale. There is ample free parking.

All proceeds are for the benefit of Melha Shriners Sportsman Club activities, and payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.