(Mass Appeal) – A few weeks ago we did an piece about a recent drink craze called, Pilk, which is milk and Pepsi. Well, recently, we came across an article that described some of the craziest food combinations seen in 2022. So we thought we’d try a few of these and give you our feedback. A couple that didn’t make the list of what we wanted to try today were, Cheese And Martinis, Sushi And Ranch, Dark Chocolate And Tomato Salad, and Fruit Roll Ups And Hot Cheetos.