(Mass Appeal) – A popular holiday party is a Christmas cookie swap! Want something that’ll be a crowd pleaser? Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, has the recipe for you. She’s here to show us how to make “hot chocolate” chocolate cookies.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2/3 cup dark cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup semi sweet chocolate morsels
- 1/2 cup mini marshmallows
- 2 large candy canes, crushed
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350F and prepare a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients; flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt. Mix to combine. Reserve.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment (or, in a large mixing bowl with a handheld mixer), cream together the sugars, butter, shortening, and vanilla extract on medium-high speed. Beat for about 3 minutes, until fluffy.
- Lower the speed and add the eggs. Beat until incorporated.
- In batches, add the dry mix to the bowl and beat until incorporated.
- Stir in the chocolate morsels, crushed candy canes, and marshmallows.
- Cover the mixer bowl with plastic wrap and chill your dough in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes. Chilling will ensure a softer cookie!
- After refrigerating, scoop out 1 1/2-2 tablespoons of dough and gently roll in your hands. Place the cookie dough balls about 2 inches apart on the lined baking sheet. Flatten slightly with your palm and bake for 10-12 minutes. The outside edges should be just crispy, and the centers should still be soft.
- After baking, remove the sheet from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool for 1 minute. The cookies will spread a bit and because they are a soft-bake, they can look a bit misshapen! Don’t panic!
- TIP: After cooling for 1 minute, take a large mouthed mug or drinking glass, and place over the cookie. Gently circle the mug around the cookie to reshape them. This is a great trick for any soft-baked cookie!
- After reshaping, cool completely. Store in an airtight container or freeze for later.