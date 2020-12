(Mass Appeal) – Santa joined us live from the North Pole to discuss his plans for the upcoming Christmas. Santa said he and the elves have been safe and socially distanced and that this years Christmas is a go!

Santa said since you can’t visit him in person, try a virtual visit at jinglering.com (ID #jingle225). Make sure to send Santa a letter at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888 – no postage necessary.