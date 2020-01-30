1  of  3
(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids or grandkids this weekend the beloved ‘Saturday Morning Music Party’ series with a breakfast bash featuring food, dancing, and lots of activities for kids is this Saturday, February 1st.

Sienna Wildfield, founder of Hilltown Families, offers all the information you’ll need to have a multi-generational good time. The festivities kick off at 10:00am and go until 12:00noon at the Flywheel Arts Collective located at 43 Main St. in Easthampton. For more information visit Hilltown Families on Facebook.

