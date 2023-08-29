(MASS APPEAL) – Summer is winding down, and now is the perfect time to get all of those last-minute home improvement projects done before the fall and winter weather returns! Maybe you’ve noticed your windows are harder to operate? Or don’t seem to keep the cool air inside? It may be time to replace them. I am joined by Marci Katz, Vice President of NewPro Home Solutions to talk about replacing your windows.

NewPro End of Summer Savings Event

25% off your project plus 12 Months No Interest, 12 Months No Payments OR 60 Months No Interest

Mass Appeal Exclusive: $250 Off

Call for your free, no obligation, consultation (413) 359-6828. Visit newpro.com for more information.

Sponsored by: NewPro Home Solutions