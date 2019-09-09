Savor the taste of fresh tomatoes with this refreshing melon and tomato salad

(Mass Appeal) – Connie Adams from the Yellow Stonehouse Farm joined us in the kitchen today to talk tomatoes. Adams provided an overview of the history of the tomato and discussed some different varieties.

Adams then showed us a how to make a fresh melon and tomato salad with fresh mint and husk cherries. The husk cherry is in the tomato family and has a sweet, almost tropical taste.

Melon and Tomato Salad

1 small watermelon

2-3 large tomatoes (if possible, use different colors)

1/2 pint unwrapped and halved husk cherries

3-4 tablespoons of raspberry vinegar

4-6 mint leaves

Preparation

Halve and then quarter melon into boat shaped pieces, seed and then cut off rind. Cut melon into bite sized chunks. Place into medium sized serving bowl.

Cut stem end off of tomato and remove papery core with a small paring knife. Cut tomato into bite sized chunks – the same size as the melon chunks. Place into bowl with melon.

Remove husks and halve the husk cherries. Add to bowl.

Add chopped mint, and drizzle fruit and tomatoes with raspberry vinegar, toss until well mixed.

If serving immediately, let sit for 15 minutes at room temperature to meld flavors, then enjoy. If making ahead, cover tightly and refrigerate. Stir immediately before serving.