Savory root vegetable Soup: A healthy Thanksgiving course

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Ashley Tresoline of Bella Foodie to make yet another healthy Thanksgiving course – a savory Root Vegetable Soup!

Ingredients:

1 onion, sliced

1 large celery root, chopped in 1-inch cubes

4 medium parsnips, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

1 large or 2 small Yukon gold potatoes, chopped in 1-inch cubes

1 medium bulb of fennel, sliced

4 cups vegetable stock

3 sprigs thyme, chopped

2 tbs. rosemary, chopped

2 tbs. parsley, chopped

2 tbs. olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan, on medium-high. Add the onion, celery root, parsnips, carrots, potatoes, and fennel. Season with salt and pepper and saute until the veggies softened. Stir every few minutes, you will see some browning on the veggies. About 8-10 minutes. Add the vegetable stock and scrape the brown bits off the bottom of the pan. The stock helps deglaze the pan. Stir in the chopped thyme and rosemary. Let simmer on low heat for about 20-30 minutes covered, the vegetables should be cooked through. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup off the heat or transfer it to a blender. (Note: Hot liquid in a blender will expand. Add a little at a time and cover the top with a dishtowel to help with any accidents.) Once pureed serve with chopped parsley and more chopped thyme.