(Mass Appeal) – One of the hardest things about this pandemic is the fact many people have had to say goodbye to a loved one and have not been able to see them in person. Susan Binau, founder of the Grief Heroes Foundation, joined us with suggestions to help.

First connect with the staff, said Binau, adding that it’s important to be creative with communication – send videos, write letters, or drawings.

Also be honest with your children about the loss and let them know it’s OK to grieve.