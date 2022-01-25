Scalloped Oysters

(Mass Appeal) – It doesn’t take much to turn a main ingredient into something elegant. Here to share a simple but unique recipe for oysters is our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat.

Cuisine: American

Course: Main

Servings: 4

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): about 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pint shucked oysters with the liquid in which they were packed

1-1/2 cups saltine cracker crumbs

1/2 cup (1 stick) melted sweet butter

salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons cream

Cooking Directions:

Drain the oysters, reserving the liquid, ak.a. the oyster liquor. Rinse the oysters to clean them. Pat them dry with a paper towel. If your oysters are very large, cut them into bite-size pieces.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Butter a shallow baking dish. Blend the crumbs and the melted butter, and sprinkle about a third of the mixture in the baking dish. Cover with half of the oysters. Sprinkle on a little salt and pepper, followed by 2 tablespoons of the oyster liquor and 1 tablespoon cream.

Put in another third of the crumb mixture, followed by the other half of the oysters plus more salt and pepper, another 2 tablespoons of oyster liquor, and the rest of the cream. Cover with the remaining buttered crumbs. Bake for about 20 minutes, until the top begins to turn golden.

