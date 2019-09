(Mass Appeal) - Ovarian cancer can be difficult to diagnose because there is no test for the disease. A first-ever event in Western Mass will provide support to women and families suffering from Ovarian Cancer. Rebecca Pennington and Susan Patterson from Ovations for the Cure tell us more.

The Family Fun Day and 5K Walk/Run takes place on Sunday, September 8th at Stanley Park, 400 Western Ave in Westfield. Registration begins at 10 AM and the Walk/Run starts at 11 AM. The event continues with family fun from Noon - 2 PM.