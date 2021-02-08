Science experiment: How blubber keeps arctic animals warm

(Mass Appeal) – Do you ever wonder how polar bears or walruses or whales manage to stay warm in the cold weather and water of the Arctic Ocean, which can be as cold as 30 degrees? Bridget Leahy, Education Manager at Amelia Park Children’s Museum in Westfield, is here with a little science experiment to show us.
Materials:
- Large bowl
- Ice
- Cold water
- 4 ziplock bags
- Vegetable shortening
- Spatula
- Towel
Instructions:
- Fill large bowl with cold ice water
- Turn ziplock bag inside out and use the spatula to spread the vegetable shortening on both sides
- Place the shortening bag inside another bag and seal it
- Turn a clean bag inside out. Place it inside another clean bag and seal
- Place one hand in each bag and then place hands in ice water
- Which hand gets cold faster?
The science:
Arctic animals have a layer of fat called blubber. Depending on the animal, blubber can be a couple of inches thick to a whole foot! Blubber keeps the animals warm in the cold water and provides nutrients for their body when there isn’t much food. Blubber is what we call an insulator. It keeps the warmth of the animal in the body while also keeping out the cold arctic water.