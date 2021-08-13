Sculpt and tone your gams and hams

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Welcome to Fitness Friday! Today we are going to talk about legs – a crucial area of your body to target during a workout because they contain some of the largest muscles in your whole body!
Laurent Vitrac – a personal trainer and fitness expert – is here to show us an effective workout designed to tone and strengthen your legs!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today