(Mass Appeal) – Welcome to Fitness Friday! Today we are going to talk about legs – a crucial area of your body to target during a workout because they contain some of the largest muscles in your whole body!
Laurent Vitrac – a personal trainer and fitness expert – is here to show us an effective workout designed to tone and strengthen your legs!
Sculpt and tone your gams and hams
(Mass Appeal) – Welcome to Fitness Friday! Today we are going to talk about legs – a crucial area of your body to target during a workout because they contain some of the largest muscles in your whole body!