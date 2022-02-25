(Mass Appeal) – There are countless ways to prepare fish but if you are looking for a delicious and easy recipe that takes your meal to whole new level, Chef Mike Harrison from Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield has you covered!

INGREDIENTS FOR THE FISH

Seabass filet

Eggwash

Toasted pistachios

DIRECTIONS

1.Place fish in egg wash and dip into pistachios.

2.Place pistachio side down.

3.Cook for 2 minutes on medium low heat.

4. Flip and cook another 2 minutes or just until done (depends on thickness of the fish).

INGREDIENTS FOR THE BUTTER

1 stick unsalted butter, slightly softened

6 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 to 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

DIRECTIONS

Combine the butter, garlic, cilantro and 1 teaspoon lime juice in a food processor or with a mixer until smooth. Season with salt and pepper, and add more lime juice if needed.

