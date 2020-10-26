Seasonal apple-chocolate cupcakes

(Mass Appeal) – These chocolate cupcakes are ideal for fall because they add some apples for a flavor twist. Our Diva of Deliciousness Tinky Weisblat returns to share her recipe.

Apple-Chocolate Cupcakes

Description: Apples add moisture and nutrition to these tasty cupcakes.

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Servings: 12

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): about 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) sweet butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup canola oil

7/8 cup sugar (1 cup minus 2 tablespoons)

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/4 cups flour

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 cup grated apple (about 1 medium apple)

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Using an electric mixer at medium speed, cream together the butter, the oil, and the sugar in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, followed by the vanilla. Beat in the cocoa, the baking soda, and the salt. Next, add the flour alternately with the buttermilk, blending well after each addition. Stir in the apple pieces.

Pour the batter into 12 greased cupcake pans. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of a cupcake comes out clean. Cool the cupcakes for 20 minutes; then remove them from the pans, and let them cool completely before frosting with your favorite frosting. Topping the whole with seasonal sprinkles and/or candy corn is a plus. Makes 12 cupcakes.