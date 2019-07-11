Seasonal veggies are the focus of this vegan rice and beans dish

We’re surrounded by so much fresh local produce this time of year. Here with a vegan recipe that can use a lot of what you may have on hand is Chef John Slattery from ChefJohnSlattery.com.

Garden Vegetable Rice and beans with Roasted Squash

Ingredients:

Brown rice (prepared)

Black beans (prepared)

Summer squash

Broccoli

Red Onions

Scallions

Cumin

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Saute onions and green onions with oil over medium heat. Add diced swiss chard stems and saute until tender. Add prepared brown rice and black beans and cook 2-3 minutes longer.

Roasted squash:

Toss broccoli and sliced baby squash together with oil, salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet and broil 8-10 minutes