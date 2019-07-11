Seasonal veggies are the focus of this vegan rice and beans dish

We’re surrounded by so much fresh local produce this time of year. Here with a vegan recipe that can use a lot of what you may have on hand is Chef John Slattery from ChefJohnSlattery.com.
Garden Vegetable Rice and beans with Roasted Squash
Ingredients:
Brown rice (prepared)
Black beans (prepared)
Summer squash
Broccoli
Red Onions
Scallions
Cumin
Salt
Pepper
Directions:
Saute onions and green onions with oil over medium heat. Add diced swiss chard stems and saute until tender. Add prepared brown rice and black beans and cook 2-3 minutes longer.
Roasted squash:
Toss broccoli and sliced baby squash together with oil, salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet and broil 8-10 minutes