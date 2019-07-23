See a Christmas in July Jeep parade tonight

Santa and his elves are coming to West Springfield tonight for a good cause. Laurie and Mike Zabik tell us about their 3rd annual Christmas in July food drive.

Dozens of Jeeps will be decked out in holiday decor. They will be collecting non-perishable foods for the Parish Cupboard Emergency Food Program. Festivities for the Jeeps start at 6 PM at Mike’s Auto Service and Repair, 173 River Street in West Springfield. The parade kicks off at 9 PM and ends at the American Legion Post 207 at 83 Park Ave in West Springfield.