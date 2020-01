(Mass Appeal) - Today begins our week-long 22News blood drive which takes place at the American Red Cross Blood Donor Center at 150 Brookdale Avenue in Springfield. The event takes place through Saturday January 18.

Nicole Duffus, spokesperson, American Red Cross says that currently there is a critical need for all blood types. Not only can you help save a life but you are also entered into a drawing to win a Big Game experience in Miami Beach.